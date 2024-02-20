Tina Rispoli, the reviewing court considers her “dangerous”. She must remain in prison

Tina is back in the news Rispoli, better known as Lady Camorra. Before becoming Mrs Columbus and to get married to the neo-melodic singer Tony (then ended up in the cell with her), Tina had been the lady Marine and then the widow Marino. Camorra widow: her husband Gaetano – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – was killed on August 23, 2012 in Terracina, where he was on holiday. After her death, Tina Rispoli made a huge profit heritage in money, apartments and other assets that the first husband had accumulated over years of membership in the clan Di Lauro and then to start his own business as an early splitter. Upon Gaetano's death, his then wife came into possession of everythingstarting from there the climb towards that criminal power which the anti-mafia prosecutor disputes.

Now for Tina Rispoli – continues Il Corriere – the review court expressed itself clearly, denying them The House arrest and recognizing in her “an intense criminal capacity“. Tina Rispoli also ended up at the center of the news of the post Sanremo due to his degree of kinship. His nephew CrescenzinoIn fact, he would be a friend of the rapper Geolier, the second place at the Festival. But Geolier is extraneous to any investigation. Today Crescenzino is in prison with accuses him of being a clan leaderand Geolier (never involved in judicial investigations) had been cited at the trial as a witness in defense by Marino jr's lawyers who but then they gave up.