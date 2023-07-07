The Colombian Women’s National Team began its final stretch towards the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in Bogotá this Thursday.

18 days after the debut against South Korea, those led by Nelson Abadía met at the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation for the last stage of work, with a roster that mixes youth and experience.

Five of those summoned by Nelson Abadía are reaching a milestone: they will play their third World Cup: Sandra Sepúlveda, Daniela Montoya, Diana Carolina Ospina, Catalina Usme and Lady Andrade.

Andrade has a mark: she is the top scorer for Colombia in the Women’s World Cup. After a first participation in which the National Team went blank, Lady scored two goals in the World Cup in Canada in 2015.

Eight years ago, Andrade scored the first goal in Colombia’s first and historic World Cup victory, 2-0 against France, and then added the added goal against England, at the end of the first phase.

“I know I’m the top scorer right now in the World Cup with Colombia, but we took Catalina Usme, who is our all-time top scorer, and the idea is that each one contributes their grain of sand,” said Andrade.

Andrade thinks big about the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

Colombia returns to the World Cup after being eliminated from the tournament that was played in France in 2019. And the goal of the soccer players, especially those who have already played in the World Cup, is very, very big.

“We are aiming for the greatest thing, which is to qualify for the finals, not just staying in the quarterfinals, and that is what we are preparing for. This team has matured a lot, we have grown a lot football-speaking and we have very high aspirations”, said Lady.

Andrade knows that the fact of having already had the World Cup experience puts an additional obligation on them, especially with the newest in the group.

“I think that the older ones always have an extra responsibility, I think that the idea of ​​going to this World Cup is to play a better role, to continue making history,” said the Real Brasilia player from Brazil.

