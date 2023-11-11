Fear in Ladispoli where, after 3pm today, 11 November 2023, the rumor of a lion having escaped from a circus in Viale Mediterraneo spread. The deployment of law enforcement forces in the area, which has gradually become massive, confirms the news. The alert would have been triggered following a report from the owners of the circus itself.

Carabinieri, Cites forestry carabinieri, financial police, state police, local police and provincial police rushed to the scene. Everyone hunting the lion. A helicopter flew over the area. Around 3.50 pm the feline was spotted in a reed thicket not far from the circus. The ringmaster then intervened on site with a cage.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Ladispoli, Alessandro Grando, launched an appeal on Facebook: “A lion has escaped from the circus waiting in Viale Mediterraneo. The animal was immediately traced within the adjacent watercourse. The circus staff is implementing capture operations, with the support of the police who promptly intervened on site. Please pay maximum attention and avoid traveling until further notice.”

The mayor then put his hands forward and anticipated the controversy: “For those who will begin to ask: why are you still bringing the circus with animals to Ladispoli? Why did the mayor authorize the circus? The answer is that I have not authorized anything, it is not up to me to do so, and that unfortunately we cannot ban circuses with animals from coming to our city. In 2017 we tried but we lost the appeal to the TAR and we also had to reimburse the legal costs to the appellants. Until the rules change we won’t be able to do otherwise.”