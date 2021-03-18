Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Hatta’s Serbian coach, Vladimir, confirmed that his team adheres to its chances of exploiting all the opportunities available to it, during the remaining five matches of the Arab Gulf League, in order to collect points and try to stay in the “professionals”, despite the difficulty of the next confrontation in the “22nd round” after tomorrow Saturday »Bani Yas is one of the favorites to win the title.

He said: Bani Yas is able to compensate for the absence of his Brazilian striker Pedro, given the quality that the team possesses, on the other hand, we try to do our best in the match, in order to overturn expectations and come out with a positive result.

The coach admitted that the match schedule at the present time does not serve his team, nor is his position in last place, but he said: If we continue to look at the past, we must put our eyes behind our heads to look back only, we do not want that, and we must look to the future only, and try to compensate .