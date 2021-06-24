Dubai (Etihad)

The Egyptian Lina Al-Tanir won the first women’s squash championship of its kind in the country, organized by The Flying Duff Academy in Dubai, in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, at the Dubai Ladies Club on Jumeirah Beach, as part of the activities of the “Our Summer is Active and Vitality” initiative launched by the council with the aim of encouraging women to exercise Sports and physical activity during the summer period and continue until August 31.

32 players of different nationalities and ages participated in the tournament, and the Egyptian Lina Al-Tanir won the first place after defeating the Indian Pankuri Malhotra, who came in second place, while the Lebanese Maryam Moussa came in the third place after defeating the Indian Akansha Butt, and the Emirati Alia Obaidullah won the sportsmanship award. . The winners of the first places were crowned Fawzia Faridoun, Head of Women’s Sports Department at the Dubai Sports Council, Al Maha Al Bastaki, Acting Director of the Dubai Ladies Club, and Kenzi Al Dafrawi, founder of the academy organizing the event and a former player ranked 22nd in the women’s category in the world.

Al Maha Al Bastaki, Acting Director of Dubai Women’s Club, said: “We are pleased to host the club for the first time in a squash tournament of this size and to participate in organizing it with the Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Squash Academy, as part of the club’s ambitions to expand the network of tournaments and sports activities that it seeks to attract during the coming period, and contribute to enhancing the sports role. For women and to highlight their participation in sporting events locally, regionally and internationally.

She added: “The cooperation between Dubai Ladies Club, Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Squash Academy in organizing the tournament, provides a model for constructive cooperation between various government and private agencies in the country to make the people of the Emirates happy, and translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment and President of the Dubai Ladies Club, to encourage women to succeed in various fields, including sports.

Al Bastaki thanked all the participants, and said: “Success motivates us to organize more tournaments and competitions in various sports fields in innovative and attractive ways for women in a healthy and safe environment, especially with the availability of modern facilities, advanced fitness centers and various sports fields.”