Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Wahda Jiu Jitsu Academy topped the first group of adult competitions in the first round of His Highness the President of the UAE Jiu Jitsu Cup, which was held today at the “Ju Jitsu Arena” in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. Al Jazeera Academy finished second and Al Dhafra third. In the second group, Palms Sports Academy “Team 777” came in first place, Al Ain Academy in second place, and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports in third place. The tournament was held in an enthusiastic atmosphere, as the first day of the first round of the women’s competitions started in their first participation in this tournament, where they performed a wonderful and enjoyable performance on the carpet, after the first round of the tournament witnessed a wide participation of female club and academy players from within the country of various weights in the categories of young women. “Under 16 years”, young women “under 18 years old” and adults “over 18 years old.” Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club came first in the category of young women under 18 years, and Al Ain came second and Palms Sports third. In the junior category, Al Wahda Jiu Jitsu Academy topped the first group, Sharjah self-defense sports came second, and Al Dhafra third, and in the second group Palms Sports Academy – Team 777 came first, Al Jazeera Academy ranked second, and Al Ain ranked third. The tournament is held amid strict precautionary measures, and in accordance with the health protocol approved to ensure the safety of the participating players, which applies to past tournaments, as the inaugural round of the President’s Cup comes after the conclusion of the three rounds of the Vice President’s League and the Mother of the Nation League. Youssef Al-Batran, a member of the Board of Directors of the Jujitsu Federation, praised the strength of the girls ’performance, and said that the union’s vision to add the women’s category has proven its worth, especially as it reflects positively on the efforts to develop and advance this sport in the country, which strengthens the UAE’s position as a home for jiu-jitsu and a talents star. He added: The President’s Cup for Jiu Jitsu contributes to stimulating competition between clubs, as it gives all registered players the opportunity to participate in the most important local tournament of great symbolism in the UAE community. Al-Batran added: The tournament aims to explore more Emirati skills and talents capable of representing national teams, with the aim of sponsoring them and preparing them for the next stage full of events and activities, adding: The tournament contributed to the development of the game in form and content, in line with the Federation’s plans to push society towards adopting this valuable sport. To become a way of life. In turn, Mubarak Al-Minhali, Director of the Technical Department at the Jujitsu Federation, said that the President’s Cup this season brought to it a set of technical improvements that contribute to enhancing its quality and competitiveness. The creation of the women’s category is an important step in the journey of developing the championship and attracting the finest talents. He added: UAE players have proven that they have the skills required to ascend to the coronation podiums, with the Federation’s keenness to provide the appropriate environment for the development of the nation’s girls, which paves the way for new discoveries in terms of female talent. On the other hand, the men’s competitions will start this morning, who represent 16 clubs and academies at the state level, as this round paves the way for clubs to qualify for advanced stages of the tournament, and doubling their chances of moving to the final rounds of the precious cup.