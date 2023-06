How did you feel about the content of this article?

The leader of the Cuban opposition group Damas de Branco, Berta Soler, during the ceremony in which the movement became the name of a street in Miami, in 2016 | Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

The leader of the Cuban opposition movement Damas de Branco, Berta Soler, denounced this Monday (5) that 13 members of the group were arrested – including herself -, as well as two former political prisoners who accompanied them.

The case took place on Sunday (4) in Havana and in the cities of Perico and Colón, according to Soler’s Facebook profile. This was the 18th time that there have been arrests of members of the group in 2023.

Ángel Moya, Soler’s husband, wrote on social media that the couple were arrested outside the Ladies in White headquarters in the Lawton neighborhood of Havana.

Members of the Damas de Branco have been arrested almost every weekend since the organization announced in January that, as before the pandemic, it would again take to the streets to protest and ask for the release of demonstrators from the 11 July 2021 protests, the largest in the country in decades.

The Ladies in White are a group of female relatives of 75 dissidents and independent journalists arrested and sentenced in March 2003 to long prison terms, following a wave of repression by the Cuban government known as the “Black Spring”.

The wives, mothers and other relatives of these prisoners initiated a series of marches on Sundays to demand their release and became a symbol of dissent.

In 2005, the movement received the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The European Union and NGOs such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have criticized the wave of arrests as policy.

Cuban authorities, for their part, claimed that the group is counterrevolutionary and tries, with US support, to undermine national sovereignty.