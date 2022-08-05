Friday, August 5, 2022, 03:58



On April 6, 1917 (a Friday) the front radio announced new deaths. Among them, Prince Friedrich Karl, Kaiser Wilhelm’s nephew, and bronze in horse jumping at the 1912 Olympics. On April 6, 1917, Lenin was preparing the Russian Revolution.

When

Monday August 15 22:30

where and how much

Almansa Park Auditorium. €18/22

Text

Stefano Massini

Address

Sergio Peris Mencheta

Adaptation

Sergio Peris-Mencheta with the collaboration of Daniel Val

Translation

Ignatius Rengel

interpreters

Noemi Arribas, Xenia Reguant/ Silvia Abascal, Ana Rayo, Maria Pascual, Nur Levi, Alicia González, Carla Hidalgo, Irene Maquieira, Andrea Guasch, Belén González and Diana Palazón

Musical composition

litus ruiz

musical direction

John Miquel Perez

Vocal direction and vocal arrangements

Ferran Gonzalez

set design

alessio meloni

Illumination design

David Picazo

Costume Design

Elda Noriega

Sound design

Enrique Rincon and Alvaro de la Osa

sound production

Oscar Lavina

props artist

Eva Ramon

Choreography

Amaya Galeote

production management

Nuria Cruz-Moreno

Executive production

Pirate Ship

Technical direction

Manuel Fuster

Tailor shop

Elda Noriega and Berta Navas

hairdressing consultant

Chema Noci

Scenography

Decorated Mambo and Sfumato

On April 6, 1917 (a Friday) the United States entered the war. But, above all, on April 6, 1917 (a Friday), during the lunch break, eleven Doyle & Walker Munitions workers, eleven yellow-handed munitionettes, began to run after a ball.