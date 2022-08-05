San Javier International Theater, Music and Dance Festival
On April 6, 1917 (a Friday) the front radio announced new deaths. Among them, Prince Friedrich Karl, Kaiser Wilhelm’s nephew, and bronze in horse jumping at the 1912 Olympics. On April 6, 1917, Lenin was preparing the Russian Revolution.
When
Monday August 15 22:30
where and how much
Almansa Park Auditorium. €18/22
Text
Stefano Massini
Address
Sergio Peris Mencheta
Adaptation
Sergio Peris-Mencheta with the collaboration of Daniel Val
Translation
Ignatius Rengel
interpreters
Noemi Arribas, Xenia Reguant/ Silvia Abascal, Ana Rayo, Maria Pascual, Nur Levi, Alicia González, Carla Hidalgo, Irene Maquieira, Andrea Guasch, Belén González and Diana Palazón
Musical composition
litus ruiz
musical direction
John Miquel Perez
Vocal direction and vocal arrangements
Ferran Gonzalez
set design
alessio meloni
Illumination design
David Picazo
Costume Design
Elda Noriega
Sound design
Enrique Rincon and Alvaro de la Osa
sound production
Oscar Lavina
props artist
Eva Ramon
Choreography
Amaya Galeote
production management
Nuria Cruz-Moreno
Executive production
Pirate Ship
Technical direction
Manuel Fuster
Tailor shop
Elda Noriega and Berta Navas
hairdressing consultant
Chema Noci
Scenography
Decorated Mambo and Sfumato
On April 6, 1917 (a Friday) the United States entered the war. But, above all, on April 6, 1917 (a Friday), during the lunch break, eleven Doyle & Walker Munitions workers, eleven yellow-handed munitionettes, began to run after a ball.
