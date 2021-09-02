fromVeronika Silberg conclude

The influencer Dariadaria is organizing a women’s day in the outdoor pool and wants to set an example against harassment. But hate reactions are hailing.

Vienna – Women’s Day in the swimming pool – actually not a big deal, one might think. Whether Dantebad, Nordbad or Müllersches Volksbad – all public swimming pools in the city of Munich * also have a “Ladies Day” once a week, at least in the sauna area. Women should feel safe, without sexual harassment, suggestive looks or sayings.

In a similar manner, the separated area of ​​an Austrian thermal bath south of Vienna will be closed to men on Friday. From 1 p.m. onwards, only “female read persons”, so-called FLINTA (see info box), get access for three euros. More surprising than the action itself is the unbelievable wave of counter-reactions that have been rushing towards the organizers for days.

What does FLINT / FLINTA mean? The terms FLINT or FLINTA are often used in an activist context. They relate to a person’s gender identity and include all people who do not fall under the term “cis hetero male”. To put it simply, then all people who do not identify as men. The term is intended to summarize a community that experiences discrimination and disadvantage in everyday life because of their gender identity. The abbreviation stands for F. like women L. like lesbians, I. like intersex people, N like non-binary persons, T like transgender and A. like agender, i.e. people without gender.

Outdoor swimming pool in Austria: Influencer Dariadaria organizes men-free day

“A place that is safe for female readers. How about that? ”Madeleine Alizadeh starts her post on Instagram with this question. As “dariadaria” she is one of the most successful influencers in the German-speaking area. Her topics: sustainability, nutrition, anti-racism and feminism. “At the beginning of summer I got the idea in my head to make a bathroom safe for a single day,” the Austrian tells her 331,000 followers. After the Vienna city government did not accept the idea, the Vöslau thermal baths have now agreed to take part. The proceeds go entirely to an association for women in Afghanistan *.

But shortly after the announcement, there was heavy criticism. The 32-year-old Viennese reported several hundred messages “within a few hours”. On the one hand: women who report bad experiences and harassment in the outdoor pool. On the other hand, hostility, threats and hate messages to them, but also to the Vöslau thermal baths.

Men-free zone in the outdoor pool: influencer launches initiative against harassment – mixed reactions

Many users feel attacked, stigmatized as perpetrators and react emotionally. It is also criticized that such actions would only push women more into the role of victims. For the young Viennese, however, it is not just about a few individual experiences. “I can tell countless stories myself, since I can remember, there have been reports that are not anecdotes, but the reality of many people’s lives.” Show solidarity wisely, then nothing will ever change, says Alizadeh.

Women's day in the Austrian thermal baths will take place on Friday as planned. Legally relevant threat messages ended up with the lawyer.