Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Tomorrow, the Dubai International City of Endurance in Seih El Salam will host the Women’s Endurance Race for a distance of 120 km, opening the activities of the Dubai Crown Prince of Endurance Festival in its thirteenth edition, which includes 3 other races, which are the private stables race Thursday, and the Yamamah mares race, the day after tomorrow, then the race The main next Saturday.

The race is organized by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and sponsored by the strategic partner Emirates Airlines, and the festival is considered one of the important events in Dubai International City of Endurance, and it has been witnessing strong and exciting competitions, as it is considered a target for various stables across its races that include 4 categories.

The festival is one of the most prominent equestrian events in the world from the side of the elite of horses and riders and the attractive prizes, in addition to the high-level organization, and the Polish knight Camilla Kart bears the title of the last 12th edition, where she won the title on horseback «Razor Barkmikano» for the stables «MRM », Interrupting the total distance of the race with a time of 4:07:39 hours, with an average speed of 28.83 km / hour, followed in second place by Aya Abdullah on the” Chapakino “rode of the F3 stables with a time of 4:07:41 hours. In third place is Maryam Adnan, on horseback “Starlight” for the stables “M7” with a time of 4:08:09 hours.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Chairman of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, confirmed that the Dubai Crown Prince of Endurance Festival is one of the most important events held in the country as part of the calendar every season, and bears the name of an international knight, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, who enriched the local races with his participation and his presence among the riders of the Emirates and the fans of the sport of endurance during the races held in the country. Emirates in various sports.

For his part, Brigadier Mohamed Issa Al-Adhab, Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, said: The festival is a milestone in the racing calendar, and added: We are making every effort to ensure safety and health for the participants in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic.

He continued: The UAE has a rich heritage in the field of equestrian and under the guidance of the wise leadership, and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. In all the international posts, the country’s flag remained high.

Card

Event: Dubai Crown Prince Women’s Race

Location: Dubai International City of Endurance in Seih Al Salam

Distance: 120 km

Stages: 4

Participation: Ladies only

Start-up: 7:00 a.m.