Anyone who has passed through a video game room and has put their chips to Daytona USA heard the phrase “Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines” (“Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines”) before you start playing. However, the pilots who raced in Nascar were not always told that phrase and even in the first versions of the arcade only the license plate was read “Gentlemen, start your engines”. In real life, the “ladies” it was incorporated in 1977 with the aim of promoting the participation of women in the category, although inclusion -many times- remained in that catchphrase. Not stop Danica Patrick, who made up his mind to make his mark and claimed a spot on the track. Nor for the Paretta Autosport team, a team made up of women that in 2021 will seek to qualify at some 500 Miles from Indianapolis that last year did not have female representation for the first time in two decades.

The announcement was made a week ago. IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway used their social networks to tell live “a significant step” in their initiative Race for Equality & Change, a category-driven equality and diversity program in July 2020, just one month before no woman signed up as a competitor for the iconic 500 Mile race since 1991. This time, aboard the number 16 motorized car. Chevrolet acquired from Argentina’s Juncos Racing team Ricardo Juncos placeholder image, the Switzerland Simona de silvestro will seek to recover that place lost during the pandemic.

“Being part of the goal of diversity and inclusion for everyone, and especially women, in IndyCar and motorsports in general is very important to me and how I would like to see the future of racing. I want to thank IndyCar for assume such an important leadership role in providing inclusion of gender and diversity in motorsports, “said the 2010 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, accumulating 68 IndyCar races, a category to which she will return after six years. Following an attempt to enter Formula 1 as a Sauber test driver in 2014 and a stint in Formula E, the 32-year-old has been in Australia for three seasons (Supercars Championship) and is a licensed Porsche Motorsport driver.

This time, at Paretta Autosport, he will have the support not only of the team’s ideologist, Beth Paretta, but also of Team Penske, winner of four of the last seven IndyCar titles and three of the last six editions of the Indy 500 . “The change is happening”delighted Paretta, who was the Marketing Director of the SRT Motorsports and FIAT Chrysler motorsport program and in 2015 had tried (unsuccessfully) to create a 100% female team, the Grace Autosport. With Paretta Autosport you are not just looking to be in the Indianapolis 500; wants a full racing program in 2022.

In this way, Simona De Silvestro has before her the possibility of writing another page in the history of American motorsports, the one that began when Janet Guthrie was the first woman to qualify and compete in the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500 in 1977 and climaxed with Danica Patrick, who in 2005 led for 19 laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and in 2008 became the first driver to win an IndyCar Series race.

Danica Patrick and her IndyCar cup in Japan. Photo AFP PHOTO / JIJI PRESS

Danica Patrick: pilot, wine expert and interviewer

When she was just 10 years old, Danica’s parents bought her a go-kart. Just six years later, the American was in England competing against the best in the world. However, it was in his country where he achieved recognition and admiration. It was in 2005, when for 19 laps she was the leader of her first Indianapolis 500. Although she came fourth, she earned the title of “rookie” (rookie of the Year.

It was, without a doubt, her favorite date every year: with the exception of 2008, she never finished outside the top 10 and her best result was a third place in 2009, an edition in which there were three women for the first time (Sarah Fisher and Milka Duno, the others). That is why, surely, he also chose her to say goodbye in 2018.

Although his last year as a full-time driver was in 2017, the next he chose Daytona and Indianapolis for his last dance, which he called Danica Double. “Why is it so important to finish here? Good memories, many memories. Period. It all comes together for one last race. So, it will be an exciting race day. But I will try to have as much fun as possible and finish with the best possible result.” he said in the preview of his last race.

That wasn’t the only place where he kept good memories. In 2008, it broke the paradigm when it became the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race. Hand in hand with Andretti Green Racing, he won the Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

And by 2010 Danica Patrick was already, according to the magazine Time, one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

When she got off the IndyCar cars in 2011, to get into Nascar cars, she did not stop shining and in 2013 she even eclipsed the men who competed with her in the classification of the Daytona 500, the American test par excellence . There, she was the first woman to take pole position in the Nascar Cup. “I prepared to be the fastest driver, not be the fastest woman. I learned that from a very young age. I feel that I respond better when the pressure is more intense, “said who then finished eighth, the highest final position also for a pilot.

His temperament was another of his weapons: he was never afraid to fight – the 2015 confrontation with Denny Hamlin over a maneuver made headlines around the world – and he was not shy about talking to the media, which became a tool after retiring with Pretty intense, the podcast that he does for YouTube and in which he has guests of the stature of actor Matthew McConaughey.

His other passion is wines and food – he wrote a book about it that he also called Pretty intense (Very intense)-. For this reason, part of his money was invested in the Napa Valley, a region of California where some of the best vineyards in the world are found and where he develops his brand’s Cabernet Sauvignon. Somnium wine, while in Provence (France) it has the crops of Danica Rosé.

Her popularity made her appear in episodes of The Simpsons and South Park. And although he is a role model for young women, he never set an example: “As soon as you think you can do it, you can. That is the teaching, not me doing something, that does not make you capable of doing something. You have to believe it. There will be skeptics and believers from the beginning, is how you deal with that situation, “he summarized in his farewell to the tracks.

