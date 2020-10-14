Highlights: There was a big mess in the voter list in a village in UP

Obama, Modi, Mulayam Singh and Mayawati named in the list

Big mistake in the voter list of Bhaisaiah village of Siddharthnagar district

SDM said – names will be rejected if found wrong in investigation

Siddharthnagar

Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Sonam Kapoor. You may also be wondering why we are taking their names together? So let’s tell you what the whole thing is. Actually all these famous faces are ‘voters’ in a village in UP. In one jolt the system has made these celebrities ‘voters’ of the village. Al-Qaeda killed Osama bin Laden is also named in the voter list.

The government machinery in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district has come down on such carelessness that you will be surprised. Take the prepared voting list of Bhaisaiah village of Dumriaganj tehsil area. There is such a big lapse here that you will not be sure once. From the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former CM Mayawati, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, former US President Barack Obama and Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor are listed in the village’s voter list. When this list went viral on social media, there was a stir in the district.

A big flaw has come to the fore in the electoral rolls of Bhasaiah village of Dumriaganj. Names of elders are listed in the voter list of a small village of Siddharthnagar, which is included in the most backward districts of the country. After this disturbance in the voter list, questions have started to be raised on the functioning of the District Election Office.

There is a legal process to add names to the voter list. Only after scrutiny is someone’s name added. In such a situation, it is very careless to add names of such big celebrities. The villagers say that this is the biggest negligence of the administration. SDM Tribhuvan Kumar of Dumariyaganj says that the matter will be investigated and any names found wrong in the list will be rejected.