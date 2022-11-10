PT met on Wednesday (9.nov.2022) with the presidents of the Chamber and Senate; posed for photos with both
the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), visited the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on Wednesday (9.Nov.2022). Attention was drawn to the height difference between the 3 politicians.
O Power 360 check how tall each of them is:
- Lula – is 1m70;
- Arthur Lira – measures 1m82;
- Rodrigo Pacheco – is the tallest, with 1m94.
