The earthquake continues in different parts of the country. A similar news has surfaced in Kargil in Ladakh on Thursday after the earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh. On Thursday morning, suddenly the earth moved and caused panic among the people and people came out of their homes. At the moment, no damage is reported in this natural disaster.According to the information, earthquake tremors were felt in Kargil of Ladakh at 9.22 am. The earthquake was reported to be 4.2 on the Richter scale. The National Center for Seismology tweeted giving this information. In its tweet, the NCS said that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 9.22 am on Thursday in Ladakh.

The epicenter is at a depth of 10 km. According to the latest reports, no damage has been reported in the earthquake. Let me tell you that the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Arunachal Pradesh in the past. This earthquake also came in the morning. Its intensity on the Richter scale was measured around 3.