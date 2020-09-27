Highlights: China is coming out behind declaring Gilgit-Baltistan as a Pakistani province

China’s hand is coming out of Pakistan’s Pakistan and Army Chief’s sudden declaration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan as the fifth province of the country. Analysts say that the plan to make Gilgit-Baltistan now the province of Pakistan has been made by China after India’s Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were made union territories.

The South China Morning Post quoted analysts as saying that India and the United States would consider Pakistan’s move to take revenge for Ladakh under China’s influence. Since the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing last October, China has raised the issue of repealing Article 370 from Kashmir under the guise of Islamabad several times in the UN Security Council.

India has expressed its unhappiness over China’s move. Not only this, there is a conflict between India and China in East Ladakh and both countries have deployed thousands of soldiers there. Let us know that Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan are close together and the Siachen Glacier separates these two. Analysts say that Pakistan’s move to change Gilgit-Baltistan’s status will increase India’s apprehension that it will have to fight a two-front war against Pakistan and China over the mountains.

It is the same strategically important area where China is also closely watching. After the 1962 war with India, China had entered into a border dispute settlement agreement with Pakistan. This brought both China and Pakistan closer. Actually, Gilgit-Baltistan is adjacent to China’s Xinjiang Uygar area and is China’s only land route to the Arabian Sea. The oil-rich Gulf countries are located in the Arabian Sea itself. China built the Karakoram Highway in the year 1978, connecting China and Pakistan completely.

China is now investing around $ 90 billion in Pakistan under CPEC. Chinese investment is also being made in Gilgit under the Belts and Roads program, which India is opposing. India says that Gilgit is part of the Jammu and Kashmir state of India. Harsh V Pant, a professor at King’s College in London, says that Pakistan wants to legally give Gilgit not only to remove bottlenecks in Chinese investment under the CPEC, but also to give Beijing greater access.



Tensions between China and Pakistan will increase

Pant said that this has made the two front war absolutely real. He said, “India will see it as Pakistan taking this step on the instigation of China and Pakistan has no other option but to succumb to the Sino-Indian tension”. This Pakistani move will increase tensions between China-Pakistan and India. Experts also say that the US will consider this as a step taken by China. Let us know that the army chief of Pakistan had a secret meeting with the Pakistani leaders on 16 September. In it, he revealed the plan to make Gilgit a separate state. Now Gilgit has been given the status of a separate state and elections are to be held on 15 November.