The Chinese Army has been blown away by the fierce cold of Ladakh. Most of his soldiers are not used to living at such high altitude. Due to this, a large number of Chinese soldiers are also falling ill. Since the beginning of October, the cold has started hitting the high altitude areas of Ladakh. The Indian Army has already understood the move of China and has adapted its soldiers completely to the environment of Ladakh. At the same time, the Chinese army is also equipping its soldiers with warm clothes and necessary accessories.According to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post report, a video linked to it was posted on the official WeChat account of the People’s Liberation Army Tibet Military Command on Sunday. In which Chinese soldiers were seen coming out with thermal jackets, shoes and overcoats. Chinese soldiers also appeared with a three-in-one sleeping mat, sleeping bag and tent made by the Chinese Army.

Giving high altitude gear to soldiers

It is claimed that all these devices will protect the soldiers from the fierce cold even in the temperature of minus 40 degree centigrade. These devices will also work well at altitudes greater than 5,000 meters (16,400 ft) above sea level. Along with this video, the Chinese military wrote that the Tibet military command of the PLA had recently conducted an investigation into its winter equipment. So as to ensure that soldiers are prepared for the harsh conditions ahead.

Inspiring soldiers shivering with cold

The Chinese military further wrote that it was not just maintenance checks. Through this, soldiers were also trained to strengthen their awareness and skills. It has been told that the Chinese army is not in the mood to move away from the high altitude areas of Ladakh. However, many military experts have expressed concern that their novice soldiers and weapons will not be able to withstand the severe cold here if the Chinese Army does any action on the border during the winter.

The rapid rising cold in Ladakh has weakened the arrogance of the Chinese Army, while the Indian Army is adapting itself to the situation from its experiences of the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen. The Chinese Army has never been stationed at such high altitude operational post before today. In such a situation, not only is the situation of his soldiers deteriorating, but he is also afraid of losing the occupied territory.

Siachen experience near India

The Indian Army will use several types of equipment to withstand the fierce cold of Ladakh. Most of these goods have already been used by Indian troops in the world’s highest battlefield like Siachen. In such a situation, how long the Chinese army will last in front of the Indian army, it will be a matter to be seen. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already spoken of withdrawing its army on cold days. He is afraid that if his novice soldiers remain in such a cold, they will die not before the bullet of India but before the weather strikes there.