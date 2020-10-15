Kargil: Today, the work of ‘Zojila Tunnel’ has started with the blast in the mountain in Kargil district of Ladakh. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present in the program organized during this time. After the blast, Union Minister Gadkari also released a book on Zojila Tunnel. The central government will spend Rs 6809 crore to build this tunnel.

The blast for the construction of the proposed Zojila Tunnel between Dras and Sonmarg in Kargil district was done at around 12 noon today. This tunnel built at an altitude of 11575 feet will be very modern. The length of this tunnel will be 14.15 kilometers, which will cost Rs 6809 crore to build.

Virtually initiating the ‘First Blast’ of Zojila Tunnel project on NH-1. #PragatiKaHighway https://t.co/VsWQxClP4k – Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 15, 2020

Zojila tunnel will be one of the most modern tunnels

The Zojila tunnel to be built in Kargil will be one of the most modern tunnels in the world in every respect. Like Atal Tunnel, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had dreamed of creating Zojila Tunnel which now the Modi government is going to fulfill.

The Zojila Pass of Kargil is considered to be the most dangerous pass in the world. The formation of a tunnel will reduce the risk of crossing it and the distance that used to take three hours to complete will be completed in just 15 minutes. The Zojila tunnel will be helpful in connecting Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. The tunnel will help the army deploy troops not only on the China border but also on the Pakistani border.

Due to Atal Sunr, the way to Leh Ladakh became easier

Let me tell you that due to the Atal Sunrise made by ripping the chest of the mountain at an altitude of ten thousand feet, the way to Leh Ladakh has been opened for twelve months of the year. Due to this, now our army can deliver its stock of goods to the border areas very fast.

Also read-

Russia approves second Corona vaccine ‘EpiVacCorona’ after initial trial

Durga Puja: CM Mamta’s U-turn, cancels decision to ban cultural programs