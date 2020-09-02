Highlights: Today is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II

Tensions between Ladakh and India are at an all-time high, with the US also encircling the dragon.

But there has also been a time when the armies of these three countries fought together against the enemy.

new Delhi

Today, even though the forces of India and China are standing in front of each other with guns and America is talking about taking action against the dragon. But there was a time when the armies of these three countries fought together against the enemy and beat the enemies to dust. Explain that India-China close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is at an extreme height.

Sino-Indian armies fought a war together

Actually, America, China and Indian forces fought a war against Germany and Japan during the 75th Anniversary of the Ending of World War II. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the graveyard built for the hero of the Second World War, located on Steelwell Road in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Located in the Myanmar border, this cemetery has the tomb of the forgotten Chinese hero Major Hasao Chu Chino of World War II. Above this tomb is written the story of the heroism of Chino in Chinese language. Not only this, there are more than 1,000 graves of Chinese, American, Indian and British forces here. All these soldiers were martyred in World War II fighting against the same enemy.

Tombs of 600 Chinese soldiers in Ramgarh

There are two more tombs in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, 1500 km from here. It is enough to tell the untold story of the American commander General Joseph Steelwell. Steelwell was the commander of the China-Burma-India (CBI) theater during World War II. About 60 thousand Chinese armies were trained with modern weapons in Ramgarh. The tombs of 600 Chinese soldiers in Ramgarh are going to tell a different story from the current situation between India and China. America, which once trained Chinese forces, is now sitting in front of a large front against the dragon.

American commander gave training to Chinese soldiers in India

Steelwell trained Chinese soldiers from 1942–1944. He converted the Ramgarh camp into a military training center. Chinese forces fought the Japanese forces in this area. During this time, more than 600 Chinese soldiers were killed while fighting the enemy or in an accident.



Thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in building the road

Steelwell built the Ledo Road to counter Japan. Thousands of American engineers, about 50 thousand Indian laborers and a large number of Chinese soldiers were involved in making this road.