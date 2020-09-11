Even though China’s leadership calls for peace, the Chinese media and the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) do not back down from warnings and threatening accents. Hu Shijin, editor of the Global Times of China, who has been making aggressive statements about the Indian Army, tweeted another video after which people have responded to him. Shijin has shared a video of the drones carrying Chinese soldiers’ food, on which people have also reminded them of the Indian Army’s abilities. However, an important aspect related to border security has also been noticed with this video.Shijin tweeted, “With the help of these drones, PLA frontline soldiers will be able to eat hot food on the plateau in winter. There is some sympathy with the Indian soldiers who only have to eat cold food in cans and face the cold and also the Kovid-19. ‘ At this, people reminded him that the Indian Army has mastered the war in the hilly and inaccessible areas and it does not matter to them at all.

These drones can be dangerous

Meanwhile, open intelligence source detresfa has pointed out that drones whose videos are shared by Shijin should not be taken lightly. They can also prove to be dangerous. If something else (such as explosives) is loaded on them, then the whole area can be evacuated by the swarm of the drone. These drones can also take-off and land in altitude. They can be controlled by humans and can also be run in an autonomous manner. Swarm is used to put all drones on a single task. These work in coordination with each other.

Tweet like this before too

Earlier, Shijin had made another tweet and said that if Indian troops do not withdraw from the south bank of Pangong Lake, the Chinese army will continue to compete with them for the entire cold season. He also said that the operating system of Indian soldiers is very poor. Many Indian soldiers will either die of cold or be re-corona virus. Still, people reminded him that Indian soldiers remain in the coldest and highest battlefield of the world for 24 hours and seven days.

