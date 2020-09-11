Highlights: India and China agree on 5 issues to reduce tension in Ladakh

Although experts are calling it a Chinese move

Let us know that China agreed to these things in conversation with National Security Advisor Doval

new Delhi

To reduce the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries have agreed on 5 issues in Russia. Both sides agreed to end the dispute. But experts are also watching China’s move behind it and advising India to be cautious of the dragon. Experts believe that this is China’s time-buying technique and India needs to be vigilant.

Consensus on 5 point issue

5 points have been agreed between S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. 1- Both countries believe that mutual differences should not be allowed to become a dispute. 2- It is agreed that the army should be withdrawn from the disputed areas. As per the 3-set schedule, talks will continue at various levels. 4-Both countries agree to abide by existing treaties and protocols. 5-No country will take such a step that will increase tensions. It is also worth noting that these issues were agreed between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Yi two months ago but the dragon gave deception.

There was talk in Doval-Yi too, but was cheated

Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Counselor Wang Yi also held talks in July over tension on the border. Both sides had agreed to maintain peace in Batichat to prevent future incidents like Galvan Valley. During the talks, both sides also agreed that the forces should withdraw from the disputed area as soon as possible and peace be restored there. Both sides also agreed to the early removal of troops close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). But even after this negotiation, the Chinese Army carried on the LAC on the night of 29–30 August.

Experts told China’s sticky time buying technique

Experts are skeptical of China’s consensus on the 5-point issue. Actually, China’s tricks are not hidden from anyone. The history of China from 1962 to 2020 is every time cheating. Experts say that China is currently on the back foot after India’s aggressive approach and wants some time on LAC. The way India has prepared in East Ladakh, China also knows that it is not in a position to do much. In such a situation, China wants to get time till the cold of winter in Ladakh region in the coming months. Chinese troops do not have experience of deployment in such cold areas, in which they are worried about the loss while the Indian soldier constantly monitors the border in Siachen.

India made a strong lead in Pangong show area

Experts also believe that China is nervous after the actions of Indian Army on August 29-30 and Wednesday. In August, the Indian Army captured several high peaks in the southern Pangong Show Lake area, repelling the Chinese army. This was a huge strategic advantage for India. So far, the rise of Chinese troops occupying Finger 4 and 8 was completely ended by this action of India. At the same time, on Wednesday, the Indian Army also captured Pangong’s Finger 4. Although the Chinese army is present in the ridgeline here, India’s lead has become stronger.



China was isolated in the whole world

Not only this, China was isolated throughout the world since the Corona epidemic. After this, after India’s diplomatic efforts, only a few countries who have supported him in the world have survived. Countries like America, Australia, Britain, France, Taiwan, Vietnam have openly joined India. In such a situation, China cannot take the trouble from the whole world.

India’s major preparations on strategic and economic front

India has made vigorous preparations in the last few months on the strategic front. 5 Rafale aircraft have joined the Indian Air Force fleet. At the same time, Russia has supplied many important weapons to India. India has deployed a large number of troops against China on LAC. On the economic front too, India has given a big blow to China. More than 150 apps from China have been banned in India. Which also has popular apps like Tick Talk and PubG. In such a situation, China had become completely helpless.