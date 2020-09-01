Highlights: Tension increased between India and China, night between 29-30 August

China tried to infiltrate towards the southern shore of Pangong Show Lake

Indeed, China is constantly trying to change the status quo on LAC

new Delhi

The trickster China once again on Saturday night had engaged in a futile act of changing the States (status quo) on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), but the jawans of India (India-China Tension) turned water not only on the dragon’s intentions but the neighboring country. Had driven away the army. Indeed, this time China tried to infiltrate the southern area of ​​Pangong Tso Lake Standoff in Ladakh Standoff.

There has been a constant dispute between India and China (India-China Border News) about Pangog Lake. In East Ladakh, the armies of the two countries have been standing opposite each other for the last four months.

Understand the strategic importance of Pangong Lake

Pangong Lake is divided into Ladakh and Tibet areas of India. Its name also reflects the mixed heritage of the two regions. In Ladakhi, pangong means concavity while in Tibetan language show means lake. The widest edge of this lake is 135 km long and is 6 km. The lake is shaped like a boomerang, it is spread over 600 square kilometers. The Karakoram hills pass through Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and India and end at the northern shore of Pangong Lake. There are hills in its southern edge. The water of the lake is very clean but it is not potable due to the saline. This lake freezes completely during winter. Two-thirds of the lake area is controlled by China while only 45 km of the lake is occupied by India.

Seeing the movement of China on Pangong lake like Tit, India took position in the south



We were tricked by China by encroaching in May, this time we dodged it: Defense Officer

China does tricks every time

There is a dispute between India and China over LAC. In many areas, the two countries have different positions regarding LAC. According to India, the northern shore of the lake has an international border close to the Khurnak Fort, which was demolished in the 19th century. According to India, LAC is 15 km west of here. There has been a dispute in both countries regarding the northern shore. India says that the LAC passes close to Finger 8 while China claims the area further west.