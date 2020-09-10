Highlights: Tension reached peak between India and China

Meanwhile, Foreign S Jaishankar will meet Chinese Foreign Minister in Russia today

China increases deployment of arms and troops along the Line of Actual Control

But China’s half-preparedness is telling a different story.

Tensions between India and China have reached a peak. The armies of the two countries stand face to face along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the situation is grave. According to sources, the dragon has increased the deployment of troops and weapons on the LAC, but his half-hearted preparations tell a different story. Meanwhile, today an important meeting is going to be held in Moscow between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in which talks can be held to reduce tension.

China is not ready for war

According to Indian security forces, even though China has deployed 50,000 troops on the LAC, its position is not looking like it is ready for war. According to army sources, China has deployed about 150 combat aircraft and other aircraft in Xinjiang and Tibet, but its preparations are not as warlike. An Indian official said that if China wanted to start a war, it would have to bear the brunt of it.

India’s complete preparation

The official said that the Chinese army may try to capture some other peaks but the Indian Army is fully prepared for it. At the local level, Indian commanders are allowed to take action at their own level. Indian soldiers deployed at high altitudes are equipped with the best weapons and are fully prepared. He said that we have also deployed tanks close to Rechin La.



Yi-Jaishankar talks will reduce tension?

All eyes are now on the Jaishankar-Yi talks happening outside the SCO Summit. The Chinese Foreign Ministry, however, has not yet confirmed the meeting even though it has been repeatedly urging for it. But Chinese sources told that this meeting will happen even if it is not confirmed. In this meeting, both sides will have to discuss the current situation at LAC. Because the Indian Army said a few days ago that the Chinese Army opened fire on the LAC for the first time in 45 years. India has categorically denied China’s allegations that its army crossed the LAC.