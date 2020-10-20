Highlights: Chinese military does not see confidence in Chinese army even after announcement of withdrawal of India

The Chinese military, caught in the Chumar-Demchok area of ​​eastern Ladakh, does not seem to believe the Chinese army even after the announcement of India’s withdrawal. The Chinese military has said that we hope that the Indian side will keep its promise and will return the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible. The Chinese military claimed that one of their soldiers had lost the night while helping find the shepherd’s yak.

Chinese Colonel Spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili said that the PLA soldiers on the LAC had briefed the Indian Army immediately after the incident and hoped that the Indian side would help in locating the jawan and returning him in time. “We hope that the Indian side will keep its promise and will return the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible and implement the consent reached after the seventh round of talks to maintain peace and order in the border region,” said Shuili.



Long caught in Chumar-Demchok area

Explain that the Chinese soldier Corporal Wong or Long was captured in Chumar-Demchok area. The Indian Army has issued a statement saying that the Chinese soldiers have been found and they have been provided with medical aid, food, oxygen and warm clothes. The army says that they will be handed over to the PLA after completing the formalities. Some reports claimed civil and military documents were found near Wong. It is being told that the Indian Army is also interrogating the Chinese soldier.



On the other hand, this incident has once again raised the question of sending spies to the border against China. On the other hand, the question has arisen whether China is spying on Indian territory through Yak? There is a suspicion in the media reports that China sends Yak to Indian territory with spy equipment. Earlier, the Indian side had recently sent 13 Chinese yaks back to the Chinese border, introducing humanism. They all wandered into East Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh on 31 August. They were kept under the supervision of about 7 Indian Army.