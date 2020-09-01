Highlights: China has gone stung due to the fierce response of the Indian Army in South Pangong area

India has made a big lead by defeating China through the same move.

India’s jilted troops in South Pangong thwarted China’s move

new Delhi

India and China Border News on the northern side of Pangong Lake Dispute on the Line of Total Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, India (India & China Border News) has beaten them to the south edge in the same game. Now China is saying that India has crossed the LAC and captured its territory and should return. Interestingly, China has settled in India’s territory on the northern side of Pangong Lake i.e. Finger Area and for the last four months, talks have been going on that China should go back and restore the situation in April. At present, a meeting of brigade commander level is going on between India and China Army in Chushul and the meeting is now objecting to the presence of the Indian Army on the hills on the south bank of Pangong Lake. A senior officer of the Indian Army said that until China resumes April, the Indian Army will also stand everywhere where it is stationed.

The difference between the northern edge and the southern edge of Pangong

There are finger areas in the northern edge of Pangong Lake News. Finger 1 to Finger-8. India believes that Finger-8 has its territory. The area of ​​Finger-4 has already been under India’s control, but in May, Chinese soldiers came to Finger-4 and built many structures from there to Finger-8. The Indian Army is also standing face to face with the Chinese soldiers on Finger-4 (India-China Border Issue Latest News). Till two days ago, this finger area was the biggest point of deadlock. After several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, Chinese troops withdrew from the Finger-4 area in the first week of July, but they are still present at its peak.



Peaks are of great importance in these areas

The peaks in these areas are important because the one who is at the peak can keep an eye on the whole area and can see every movement of the soldiers of another country. While in the Finger area, there are these peaks from close line called Finger, while there is a cluster of hills in the south bank of Pangong Lake. According to a senior official, there are about 4-5 hills here which are very important and dominating. To the south of Pangong Lake is Spangur Lake which is often dry. There are hills between Spangur and Pangong. A gap of about two and a half kilometers is formed at Spangur. This gap can cause movement. When the Chinese troops started the movement to capture these heights on the night of 29 August, the Indian troops stopped them and reached about three hills.

Indian army got a big lead

Now Indian soldiers can monitor every movement on that area of ​​China from these three peaks (heights). India also claims these peaks and China too. According to the agreement, the two countries did not deploy troops at these places and were just patrolling. But the way China has come and sat in the Finger Area, it is now being given the same answer on the south bank of Pangong Lake. An Indian Army official said that we have just taken a defensive step. He said that we do not want to change the status quo, we want that the situation before April is restored. We do not want to increase stress.