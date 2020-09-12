Highlights: The whole world is eyeing the conflict between the army of India and China in Ladakh

Indian Army’s vigorous retaliation against Chinese Dadagiri is now being praised

Columnist Gordon G. Chang in US magazine News Week told India to be cautious with Xi

Washington

In Ladakh, the entire world is eyeing a conflict between the army of India and China. The Indian Army’s vigorous retaliation against Chinese Dadagiri is now being praised in the US media. Noted columnist Gordon G. Chang in the prestigious American magazine News Week said that India has strongly knocked out the Chinese army and now we have to keep an eye on Xi Jinping’s next step.

Gordon said that China’s brutal cleanup campaign is now coming. Xi Jinping is already running a ‘reform’ campaign and is busy punishing his opponents. However, the future of Xi Jinping’s retaliation by the Indian Army seems to be in danger. He said that the whole plan to infiltrate Ladakh was planned by Xi Jinping and his army, but it is flopping badly.

Xi Jinping will shoot down his opponents in the army

He said that after this failure, Xi Jinping will now shoot down his opponents in the army and replace him with his supporters. The most important thing is that Xi Jinping, the chief of the three Chinese forces, can take another offensive against India. Gordon said that Chinese Xi’s infiltration into India has increased since Xi Jinping took power.

Gordon said at least 43 Chinese soldiers were killed in the Galvan violence and this was the deadliest conflict between the two in the past 45 years. The number of Chinese soldiers killed can be up to 60. However, China will not accept its defeat. He said that after the Indian Army took over the high altitude, now China has come into the can. At the same time, his soldiers had to retreat.



Will China still fight India? Big question

The American analyst said that even though the Chinese wanted to break the steps of Indian soldiers, they could not find it. He said that even though the Chinese army has infiltrated Ladakh, it will have to be seen how effective it will be in the war. The last battle was fought by the Chinese Army in the year 1979. The Chinese army had to face defeat in this war with Vietnam. He said that the Chinese Army is still highly trained and armed but not as effective. Indian soldiers are now protecting themselves more aggressively.



Xi Jinping wants victory, controversy may erupt

Indian analyst Jaydev Ranade says that Xi Jinping has suffered a major setback in Ladakh and needs a ‘victory’. This may lead to more conflict in Ladakh. Chinese affairs expert Richard Fisher says Chinese leaders will try not to let the shock of Ladakh be defeated by Xi Jinping. In addition, the PLA commander can take more aggressive action against India to avoid the terror of Xi Jinping. He said that from the year 2020, we have got a lesson that the PLA is feeling that it is ready to fight now and Xi Jinping is keen to use the army to win. The President of China, who considered himself invincible, now has to prove himself. Xi Jinping can now take a big action to divide India into pieces.