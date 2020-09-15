Highlights: Chinese soldiers are facing cold in Ladakh under tension from India

Chinese soldiers stationed at high altitude are being taken to hospital on stretchers

Indian soldiers have operation experience at Siachen-like altitude

Beijing

Even though China is showing eyes to India on the eastern Ladakh border, its condition has started deteriorating from there. In fact, the possibility was already being expressed that the Chinese army would have trouble at such a height with the arrival of winter. Now evidence is also being found. The India Today report quoted sources as claiming that China had to escort its soldiers from stretching posts to the hospital on stretchers. The special thing is that the winters have not even started yet and the situation is going to be more difficult.

Chinese soldiers are being carried on stretchers

The report states that the temperature on Finger 4 can drop to minus 4 degrees. In the middle of October the lake is completely frozen on the surface. The minimum temperature in Depsang and Daulat Beg Oldi areas of Ladakh has gone up to 14 degrees and is likely to decrease further. Chinese Combat health workers are removing PLA soldiers from high altitudes. They are being taken on stretchers. Other soldiers are being deployed in their place. They are having a lot of trouble due to wind and snow. Now, as winter progresses, the situation will become more difficult.

China is increasing the number of hospitals

It has been claimed by military sources that the Chinese soldiers are being taken from the Finger 4 area to the field hospital. Because of this, hospitals are also being increased. The soldiers of both India and China are keeping an eye on the weather. The Indian Army has experience in conducting military operations in areas even higher than Pangong So. The Indian Army is stationed on the Siachen Glacier at the world’s highest battlefield. India has also completed medical preparation in view of these conditions.



India has experience

At the same time, according to experts, the army sitting at a height has a greater chance of rescue. Attacking the enemy from the front is fatal, it is also difficult to climb at such a height because it is difficult to breathe and the stuff is heavy. The South China Morning Post newspaper quoted India’s retired Brigadier Deepak Sinha as saying, “If you want to attack, you need 9 soldiers to face a man sitting at a height.”

China has prepared

China had earlier practiced with a low caliber Howitzer at an altitude of 4,600 meters. It was placed on a 4 wheels car instead of 6. At the same time, the HJ-10 loaded on the truck also had two launchers instead of four. It is believed that changes in these weapons have been made to reduce the weight and length to be carried in hilly areas. These weapons can also be carried by air.

China will get a befitting reply on LAC, Indian Army has made arrangements ranging from warm clothes to rationing