File photo

China has claimed that India has agreed to implement the 5-point agreement that was established between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Moscow. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on the Indo-China border issues.

The ministry’s statement said that the WMCC’s 19th meeting was held on 30 September 2020 via video. Both sides openly and deeply discussed views on the situation in China and India’s border region. Both agreed to implement the agreement reached between the foreign ministers in Moscow. Along with this, it agreed to follow the consensus on border related issues and take steps for better conditions.

Soon there will be talk of Commander level of seventh round

Approval was given for not doing actions that would calm and complicate the situation. The two sides assessed the outcome of the sixth round of commander-level talks and agreed to maintain the military-diplomatic dialogue. It was also decided to negotiate the seventh round as soon as possible and agree to settle the ground situation in a better way.

India rejected China’s claim

India had earlier rejected China’s claim that Beijing follows its 1959 stance on the concept of Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that India has never accepted the so-called de facto Line of Control defined ‘unilaterally’ in 1959 and everyone, including the Chinese side, is aware of it. The Ministry hoped that the neighboring country would refrain from making ‘unconstitutional unilateral’ interpretation of the so-called border.