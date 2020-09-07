Highlights: China stunned by strong retaliation by Indian Army near Pangong Soe Lake in eastern Ladakh

China has sent more troops and tanks to many places in Pangong area, military is building bunker

Pictures from the satellite have shown that China is strengthening its position at the deadlocked points

Beijing

China has sent more troops and tanks to many places in the region, buoyed by the vigorous retaliation of the Indian Army on the southern shore of Pangong So Lake in eastern Ladakh. Pictures from the satellite have shown that China is strengthening its position at the stalemate points. In addition, China has started building new military bases in these areas.

According to the Telegraph report, it is clear from this action of China that even after talks in Moscow between the defense ministers of India and China, the tension is not being named. China is now deploying more troops and tanks to all deadlocked locations. According to sources, about one lakh soldiers from both sides are stationed in East Ladakh. China is talking about reducing the tension at the negotiating table, but on the ground, it is constantly working to further strengthen its military preparedness.

Indian Army also increased its deployment

Earlier, between 29 and 31 August, Chinese troops tried to change the status quo on the southern side of Pangong Lake by provoking action but it was thwarted by the Indian Army. Not only this, Indian soldiers captured almost all the major peaks on the southern side of Pangong. Increasing the deployment of Chinese troops has greatly increased tensions on the southern shore.

The Indian Army has also increased its deployment to respond to this latest Chinese action. Please tell that in Moscow, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave his answer to the Chinese Defense Minister in a very strict manner. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated in unambiguous terms that the only cause of tension in eastern Ladakh is the aggressive attitude of the Chinese troops and if this continues, India is ready to go to any extent to protect its sovereignty. He gave this message during a conversation with Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe in Russia’s capital Moscow.



Rajnath expressed displeasure over these antics of China

A statement issued by the Defense Minister’s Office said, “The Defense Minister (during the talks) emphasized the actions of Chinese troops, their aggressive behavior and the attempt to unilaterally change the ground situation in violation of bilateral treaties.” He also raised the issue of sending a large number of troops from China to the border.

China should not be confused about our intention

Information given on Twitter regarding the talks between the Defense Ministers of India and China on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting said that India is and will continue to play its responsibility towards border management, but its sovereignty and Will never compromise integrity. A tweet said, “The Defense Minister said that the attitude of Indian troops towards border management has always been very responsible, but there should be no doubt about our commitment to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.