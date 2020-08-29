China has started the construction of a new link road along the roads present near the Ladakh border. It is believed that this will make it easier for China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to send its troops in a short time. In a report for India Today, Colonel Vinayak Bhat has stated that 10-year satellite photographs show that the PLA is constructing new roads to the northeast of eastern Ladakh.The special thing is that construction work is going on here in an area where the India and China dispute over the construction of roads caused a war in 1962. In fact, one of the link roads that China is building is National Highway 219 (G219) going from Lhasa to Kashgar. The road passing through eastern Ladakh was built in 1957. The war broke out in 1962 after tensions arose between the two countries over it.

So China remained in the middle of the road

The area west of the new road G219 was occupied by China after the war. It is worth noting that this time also China has waged a dispute with India regarding road construction. Due to this area being mountainous, it can be difficult for the PLA in the event of corrosion. There is a danger like landslide or flood. There is a possibility of air attack. In such a situation, making roads in the middle can help in changing the way or sending assistance immediately if needed.

Chinese army has done exercises

The Chinese military has done several maneuvers on these routes in two years and has checked these routes for military movement. It has also prepared the first 190 km long road between Hotan and Cangshiva, reducing the distance between the two by 400 km. Transit columns for PlA have been built at many places in this road. It passes through a mountain at a height of 5,200 meters at one place.

Work is going on fast

Another road starts from Hotan and ends at Aksai Chin Lake and has a length of 345 km. It has not been completed yet but work is going on fast. It passes through mountains in two places. At the same time, China has deployed surface-to-air missiles in its Rutog County, Nagri Kunsha Airport adjoining Ladakh, Mansarovar Lake on the Uttarakhand border, Shigges Airport and Sikkim adjoining Sikkim, Manling and Arunachal Pradesh adjoining airports. .

