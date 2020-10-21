After giving the state-of-the-art American rifle to the troops stationed on India’s front fronts, now China has also given new rifles to its troops stationed in Tibet. The new Chinese rifle is named QBU-191. The Chinese dragon’s official horn claims that this new rifle can be hit accurately over long distances. This new rifle of China is now making fun on social media. The Global Times quoted Chinese experts as claiming that this rifle could strike accurately even in the coldest climate of Ladakh. This rifle will now replace China’s QBU-88 sniper rifle. China said that this rifle would be given first to Special Operation Forces. Global Times reported that China has already deployed H-6 bombers and Y-20 transport aircraft after India’s action.

Social media is making fun

Meanwhile, the new rifle of China is now being mocked on social media. Indians are making fun of the Chinese Army. Indian users say that war is fought with courage and not with weapons. Users posted a picture of Chinese goods and said that the quality of Chinese goods is very poor. Deepak wrote, ‘You can give the PLA cold winter clothes. You can give them an assault rifle. You can give them cheap firecrackers but you cannot give them courage to fight against the aristocratic Indian army who show no mercy against their enemies. ‘ Explain that amid the Indo-China tension over the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of Defense has approved the purchase of 72 thousand and American Sig Sauer Assault Rifle for the Indian Army.

Indian Army gets first batch of American assault rifle

780 crore rupees were approved for Sig Sauer at the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense has also approved the new defense acquisition policy. Under the new acquisition policy, the army can also lease many defense equipment, this will save them time to buy as well as reduce the price. The army has already got the first batch of 72 assault rifles, this American rifle and now 72 thousand more rifles will be available. It is a modern assault rifle and was first used for counter terrarium operation areas. Currently, soldiers deployed on LAC also have these assault rifles. India has taken this assault rifle under Fast Track Procurement (FTP). This assault rifle will replace the existing INSAS rifle. INSAS was created by the Ordinance Factory Board. Sig Sauer is a modern assault rifle. It has a 16-inch barrel and caliber 7.22 mm. While the caliber of INSAS is 5.56 mm. The higher the caliber, the more deadly.