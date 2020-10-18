Highlights: Border dispute with China is taking its name after several rounds of negotiations

The ongoing border dispute along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh is taking its name even after several rounds of talks with China. Meanwhile, the Chinese Army PLA has made vigorous maneuvers along the Indian border to create psychological pressure. China’s state-run Global Times claims that 90 percent of new weapons were used in live-fire exercise.

Global Times said the exercise was carried out by the Tibet Theater Command of PLA at an altitude of 4700 meters. Global Times has also released a video of this exercise. The video shows the Chinese army attacking in the dark and attacking with the help of drone planes. It is seen in the video that the Chinese army’s rocket force simultaneously destroys an entire mountainous area by making vigorous attacks.

Display of missiles fired on the shoulder

Not only this, the Chinese army also practiced guided missile attack. During the exercise, Chinese army cannons also bombarded heavily. PLA soldiers also displayed missiles fired on the shoulder. Global Times claimed that 90 percent of the weapons and equipment involved in the practice are brand new. It is believed that the Chinese newspaper has released this video to create pressure during the India-China talks.

Let us know that even after several rounds of talks between India and China, no solution has been found for the Ladakh deadlock so far. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has said that the deployment of large number of Chinese troops on the border is in contrast to the agreements reached earlier. In such a situation, when the soldiers of two countries are present in tense areas, then the same thing happened on 15 June. Jaishankar said, this behavior not only affects the conversation but also spoils the 30-year relationship.



Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar lashed out at China

Jaishankar said that at the core of India-China relations was to maintain peace and stability at the border, but the tension on the border is going to have an impact on the relationship between the two countries. Earlier on Friday, the Foreign Minister said in a virtual program of the Asia Society, “Since 1993, so far there have been many agreements between the two countries which have prepared the framework for peace and stability. These agreements covered everything from border management to the behavior of soldiers, but what happened this year proved all agreements hollow. ‘