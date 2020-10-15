Highlights: The fierce cold has not yet started in eastern Ladakh and the Chinese military is beginning to get a shock.

The Chinese Army PLA suffered loss of life at the northern edge of Pangog Lake.

It is believed that Chinese soldiers are not able to withstand the cold and the number of casualties is increasing

Beijing

The fierce cold has not yet started in eastern Ladakh and the Chinese army is beginning to suffer a setback. The Chinese Army PLA has suffered loss of life at the northern edge of Pangog Lake. Last week, a Chinese soldier was seen evacuating. It is believed that the area is already becoming cold in the night. Chinese troops are not able to withstand the cold and casualties are increasing.

Five thousand Chinese soldiers are present on the 15 thousand to 16 thousand feet high peaks adjacent to Pangog lake. China had earlier claimed that it has built state-of-the-art barracks to deal with the cold in which the temperature will always be warm. At the same time, Chinese soldiers will also be able to bathe in it. The Chinese media had also claimed that the People’s Liberation Army had deployed heavy cannons for the first time in the Nagari area of ​​Tibet adjoining its Ladakh.

Tension with US-India, Chinese President Xi Jinping said – Army ready for war

PLA executing it under ‘war preparations’

The Chinese media said that the PLA is executing it as part of ‘war preparations’. New and permanent barracks are being built for the soldiers in place of the old and temporary barracks. China’s state-run TV channel CCTV did not say when China started building these barracks and how long it took to build them. However, he claimed that with the help of many new techniques, these military facilities have been built very fast. The Chinese Army PLA has also released a picture of the new barrack. It consists of several huge buildings. Apart from this, several barracks have been built for printing cannons.



CCTV said that the purpose of these barracks is to prepare for war. He said, ‘Everything inside the barrack has been made wide so that troops can be gathered rapidly. War warehouses and garages have been added so that in case of an emergency, weapons can be quickly loaded and sent to the troops. With the construction of these new barracks, the soldiers will get a chance to easily get into the area.