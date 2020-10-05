Highlights: The Air Force is fully prepared to respond to any Chinese avalanche on LAC

Airchief Bhadauria said that Chinese action has been given a befitting reply in Ladakh

He said that Air Force jets are deployed not only in Ladakh but in many important places

new Delhi

Amid the ongoing tension between India and China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the Air Force is fully prepared for war on two fronts. He said that the Airforce is ready at all times to give a befitting reply to any challenge and win. The Air Chief said that the Air Force is fully prepared to respond to any nefarious act of China.

Air Force Chief Bhadoria in Salana PC said that the Air Force has deployed combat aircraft in many operational areas, not just Ladakh. He said, ‘Ladakh is a very small area. We have deployed ourselves in many operational areas so that we can be immediately active in any emergency. As far as challenging China is concerned, yes we can challenge them anytime. ‘ He said, “We are ready for any situation and will lead the victory of the country.”

China has got a suitable answer so far – Bhadoria

The airchief said that we had a feeling of China’s antics in May. As soon as China acted, we acted accordingly. The action of the Air Force and Army was the same. He said, ‘Chinese soldiers used to come every year at this time but this time they acted differently. As soon as we came to know we took immediate and best action. Amid escalating tensions, we deployed troops on the LAC. The Air Force fulfilled what the Army needed.



Tremendous deployment in North East as well

When asked about the deployment of the Air Force in the North East, the airchief said, ‘We have enough deployment there. Chinook has been deployed there. Our plan is also ready in this area. As for our ability here, we are very strong. The structure is also strong. As far as the number in this area is concerned, my answer will be whether or not but it is the strength of the Air Force that whenever necessary, we deploy aircraft immediately.

What will happen in Ladakh in the next 3 months

The airchief said that the process of evacuating troops from disputed areas is currently under discussion. The current progress is slow. In the winter, we have fully deployed LAC. Hope to find a solution from the conversation. We decide based on the ground situation.

This answer given on direct energy consumption

When asked on the question of Direct Energy Weapon from Airchief, they said that DRDO will start work on it now. He said that till the 5th generation aircraft arrives, we are wishing that 6th generation technology should also be included. He said, ‘Direct energy has to come for this. We will be able to succeed in the next 15-20 years. This technique may include anti-missile technology. We want the 5th generation aircraft to also include 6th generation technology. This will be the best result.