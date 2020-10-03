Tribute to martyrs What happened between India and China after the removal of China’s PLA (People’s Liberation Army) from the Observation Post near Y-Junction under Operation Snow Leopard in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh was nothing short of a minor war. Even though there were no bullet bombs in this fight, but both countries lost their soldiers. A memorial has been erected at the unit level near the KM-120 post in honor of soldiers who lost their lives in this incident. It is located on the Strategic Road of Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi, Ladakh. The names of all 20 soldiers are inscribed on it.

Had to retreat in the evening… The feud began on behalf of China when it was being withdrawn after negotiations. This battle of hands, poles, stones was so fierce that many soldiers fell down from the valley itself. Earlier, the commanding officer (colonel) had spoken to the local commander of China and in the evening with the Indian Army officer team arrived at PP-14 in Galvan Valley from where the Chinese troops were to retreat. This was decided in the conversation. Then there were 10–12 Chinese soldiers.

Attack with stones and iron rod Suddenly many soldiers came and attacked the Indian officer and his two soldiers with stones and iron rods. The Indian soldiers were shocked and responded. A large number of Indian soldiers also reached the point and violent clashes continued till midnight. Sources say that this bloody skirmish took place between about one battalion i.e. around 600-700 soldiers. Several soldiers were also said to have fallen in the gills in the night-time clash.

Martyrdom after 45 years LAC is martyred after 45 years. Earlier, in 1975, four Indian soldiers were martyred in Arunachal Pradesh, when the Chinese troops continued to ambush. Tensions between the two countries deepened after this incident. Several rounds of talks were held from the military to the diplomatic level. At the same time, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Russia, there were talks between the defense ministers of the two countries and then the foreign ministers. However, despite this, China is increasing its military and arms deployment along the border. In response, India has also deployed its troops in high altitude areas.

The Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh started witnessing tensions between India and China since May, but at midnight on June 15, she was put to death by the blood of 20 Indian soldiers. The soldiers deployed to protect the border of the country were attacked with sticks and stones, in which these heroes were martyred. It has been more than three months since that incident, but no one has forgotten the martyrdom of the soldiers. Now a memorial has also been prepared in Ladakh to pay tribute to him.