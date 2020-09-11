China advocates talks to end the ongoing deadlock in eastern Ladakh, but has a somewhat different look at the negotiating table. He wants to get everything that is in his unilateral interest in the conversation. In fact, due to the occupation of some important strategic peaks of the region, it is assuming that India will be forced to accept all the conditions.

Realizing this intention of India, India started strengthening its strategic position at par with China. For this too, China has repeatedly given India opportunities. For the first time, on the night of 29–30 August, Chinese soldiers tried to move forward with the intention of seizing the peaks of the southern end of Pangong Lake and then did the same on Tuesday. During this time, the Indian troops, by destroying their motives, strengthened the barricades on many important peaks of the area so that China could not try to blackmail India by strategically occupying these important places.

The peaks near Lake Pengong near India are now occupied, where the entire activity of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is visible in the area. The new strength that India has gained and because of this China’s anger can be gauged from this picture which has been shared by the Twitter handle @detresfa_ on social media. This photo detailed how the Indian troops gathered on the 6,000-meter-high peak near Pengong Lake from where PLA activities could be monitored.

Keep in mind that India’s Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar has made it clear to the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow that China will leave wrong intentions in eastern Ladakh or else it will have to face serious consequences. Now China also knows that the increase in the form of occupation of strategic peaks was achieved by India. That is, the dice have turned over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Indian soldiers have reached camps at the very top of the Chinese PLA camp. Due to this, every action of PLA is coming in the eyes of Indian soldiers.

India has increased its presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas apart from the fencing at strategic bases. This is because China has sent a large number of troops to the Chushul sector of East Ladakh. Before that, the fully equipped Indian troops with weapons and heavy fighting equipment strengthened their entrenchment on all the important peaks ranging from Thakung to Req in La so that any adventurous efforts of the Chinese army in the future To give a befitting reply.

On the night of 29-30 August, the Indian troops raised their front on the peaks across from Thakung to Mukpari. The most important positioning of Indian soldiers is on the peaks on either side of the Spanggur Gap. This gap is 2 km wide. Since Indian troops are stationed on the peaks of both the sides, every movement of China has come under their watch on this path. The Spangur Gap can ensure the movement of troops. China has also built a road around it, through which it can also move tanks and heavy vehicles.

China is amazed at how India on the night of 29-30 August passed through Pangong Tso, Spanggur Gap, Rezang La and Rechin hills (Reqin La). ), But how did they make their barricades. It is obvious that till yesterday, China which was showing arrogance on account of occupation of strategic peaks, now India will be in a state of disillusionment seeing its position weak.