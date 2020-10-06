Ladakh: Earthquake tremors have been felt in Ladakh. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake was 5.1. The earthquake occurred at 5.13 am. The depth of the earthquake was up to ten kilometers inside the ground. The epicenter of the earthquake was Ladakh. There is no news of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 06-10-2020, 05:13:20 IST, Lat: 34.36 & Long: 79.46, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh

for more information https://t.co/4JZ6lEZzNY@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/17YxL5LVxB – National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 6, 2020