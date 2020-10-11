The seventh round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China will be held on Monday. In this meeting, India will pressurize the neighboring country to withdraw the troops as soon as possible and completely. The Line of Actual Control (LAC) of East Ladakh between the two countries has been at loggerheads for the past several months.

Government sources said that talks will start from 12 noon in the Indian side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh. From the Indian side, the agenda of this dialogue is very clear, which includes disengagement of troops from all disputed areas. The China Study Group (CSG), comprising Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, CDS chief General Bipin Rawat and three army chiefs, on Friday finalized India’s strategy for military talks. gave.

CSG is India’s premier policy making body on China. Sources said that India would strongly oppose any demand by China for the withdrawal of Indian troops to initiate the dis-engagement process from several strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

During previous corps commander-level talks, the Chinese military called for the withdrawal of troops from several strategic heights in Mukhpari, Rejang La and Magar mountain areas around the southern bank of Pangong Lake. In the night of 29–30 August, Chinese troops unsuccessfully tried to infiltrate, after which Indian troops occupied strategic heights.

India has been ensuring that the process of dis-engagement starts simultaneously at all face-to-face locations. A source said that India will once again pressurize full disengagement of troops from all places. The source said that the two sides will also talk on stability on the ground, not taking any new steps to create tension in that area, etc.