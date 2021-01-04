The issue of border dispute on LAC between India and China seems to be prolonged. The diplomatic level talks are also not showing any effect on the ground as the two sides have different approaches to agreeing on the border. Sources say that China is working on a strategy to maintain pressure. Due to this, there is no hope of an early solution. Sources said that frequent talks have reduced aggression. New fronts are not opening, but many complex issues remain. China has to abide by the consent, but deliberate time is being spent. In the negotiations that have taken place so far, the speed of the fixed formula should be followed, it was not shown by China. India has made it clear to China that it will have to abide by the consent. The need has been felt by both sides to maintain contact at various levels.

Sources said that India stands firm with its firm stand on LAC with a long strategy. Apart from preparations at the strategic level, India is working on all the borders with China according to its strategy for infrastructure preparations. In the budget also, there will be concrete signals about India’s preparedness on the China border. China has been adopting a reactionary stance on trade front shocks from India, India’s readiness to supply chains, and for fencing on forums like the Quad. Whereas India has clarified that all its decisions are in the interest of its interests. Sources made it clear that the trust was sidelined from China. Therefore, they have to take concrete steps to compensate. For now, India will continue to pursue its strategic and business strategy.

Recently, CDS General Bipin Rawat visited various air force bases in the forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess the security situation in the western region of India. General Rawat met Army, ITBP and Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldiers stationed at various bases including Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley and Lohit Sector. He had said that the chief defense chief commended the soldiers for taking steps to maintain effective surveillance and to increase campaign preparedness.

‘There is no meaningful solution to the conversation’

At the same time, Union Defense Minister Rajnath had said on Wednesday that diplomatic and military level talks with China to resolve the deadlock on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh have not yielded any “meaningful solution” and the situation as They are there. In an exclusive interview with ANI editor Smita Prakash, the defense minister said that if the situation continues, the deployment of troops cannot be reduced. Rajnath Singh referred to a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) earlier this month on Indo-China border matters and said that the next round of military talks could be held anytime.

The next round of talks can be held soon

Several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military level have also failed to resolve the dispute. However, both countries are committed to resolving the border dispute and the ninth round of talks is expected to take place soon. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Tan Kafei Tan said in an online media briefing on Thursday that the forces of India and China Since the eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between the two sides, the two sides have continued to discuss the withdrawal of troops stationed on the front. India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the deadlock that began in May.