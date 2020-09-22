A joint statement has been issued following the Indo-China Core Commander level talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh on Monday. This joint statement of India-China states that there has been a discussion between the two countries on stabilizing the LAC situation. In addition, both have agreed not to deploy any more troops. The LAC has been under stress since April, and a sixth round of talks were held on Monday to reduce it.

Following the sixth round of talks at the Corps Commander level, India-China issued a joint statement saying, “On September 21, a sixth round meeting of the Corps Commander level was held between senior commanders of India and China. They shared clear and in-depth discussions on stabilizing LAC conditions.

The joint statement further said, “The forces of India and China have agreed to strengthen contacts and avoid misunderstandings and wrong decisions.” Also, both sides have agreed not to send more troops to the front, nor to change the ground situation unilaterally. “The statement further said that the Indian and Chinese forces agreed to refrain from taking any action which Can complicate the situation.

ALSO READ: Indian Army’s hold on the peaks of Pangong So, which is piercing China, India responded in a meeting

The corps commander-level talks between India and China lasted for nearly 13 hours on Monday. During this time, stress reduction methods were focused near the high altitude collision points in eastern Ladakh. At the same time, government sources told the news agency ‘Bhasha’ that during the talks, the Indian sides insisted on the early and complete removal of Chinese forces from all conflict points. India also emphasized that the first step is to take China to reduce tensions.

The Indian delegation is understood to have insisted on the implementation of the agreement between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on a fixed timeframe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow on 10 September. . The sixth round of Corps Commander level talks began around 10 am in the Chinese region at Moldo across the LAC in India’s Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh and ended at 11 pm.

Also Read: India-China 13-hour core commander-level meeting in Moldo

Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs was also a part

Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs was also part of this delegation. He has been involved in diplomatic negotiations with China over the border dispute under the framework of the Border Consultation and Coordination Procedure (WMCC). The Indian delegation also included Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who could replace Singh as the 14th Corps Commander next month. Earlier, during the five rounds of Corps Commander level talks, India insisted on the early withdrawal of Chinese troops and the resumption of the pre-April situation in all areas of eastern Ladakh.

India thwarted Chinese incursion

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated when China tried unsuccessfully to capture Indian territory on the southern bank of Lake Pangong on the night of 29–30 August. On September 7, at the mouth of the Rejang-La Ridgeline on the southern bank of Lake Pangog, Chinese troops unsuccessfully attempted to approach the Indian hideout and opened fire in the air. India deployed several mountain peaks on the southern bank of Pangong Lake and strengthened its presence in the Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese activity.