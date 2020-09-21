The sixth round of talks between the armies of India and China is going to be held in Moldo today. It will mainly focus on the withdrawal of the Saunikas of both countries in eastern Ladakh and the implementation of the five-point consensus on reducing tension. Government sources gave this information on Sunday.

He told that the talks are going to start from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh towards China at 9 am in Moldo. Sources said that for the first time in the Indian delegation, a Joint Secretary level officer is expected to participate in it from the Ministry of External Affairs. He said that India is expecting some concrete results in this dialogue.

ALSO READ- PLA is doing live drill in South China Sea to divert attention from Ladakh after hitting India?

Separately from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the two sides reached an agreement on resolving the border dispute at a meeting in Moscow on 10 September between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. These measures include expeditious evacuation of troops, avoid escalating tensions, following all agreements and protocols on border management and taking steps to restore peace on the LAC.

The Indian delegation will be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh who is the Commander of the 14th Corps of the Indian Army at Leh. While the Chinese side is likely to be headed by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military zone.

ALSO READ- Deadlock continues on LAC, Chinese soldiers battered in cold Ladakh, Sina Tan is standing Indian soldiers

A source said, in the talks, India will insist on the complete withdrawal of Chinese troops from the conflict zones. Sources said the two sides are going to hold another round of talks, while India has strengthened its dominance over more than 20 mountain peaks around clashing places near Pangong Lake.