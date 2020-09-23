Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Field Firing Range in Punjab province amid tensions in India and China in Ladakh. During this time he reviewed the performance of VT-4, the third generation main battle tank of China. General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army is ready to deal with every emerging challenge and regional threat. Without naming India, he said that if the security and sovereignty of the country is affected, we will give a befitting reply.General Bajwa claimed that the Chinese tank would prove to be extremely helpful in offensive operations in future. He said that the Chinese tank is one of the most modern tanks in the world. It is equipped with all hi-tech equipment for attack as well as security and defense. General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army is ready to deal with every emerging challenges and regional threat.

Let me tell you that amidst the war-like situation in East Ladakh between India and China, Dragon’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan has started preparing for ‘Two Front War’. General Javed Bajwa held a meeting with his top generals at the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. In this meeting, General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army should increase its level of preparedness for the war keeping in view the strategic and regional situation.

The Pakistan Army Chief said, “The Army should protect the country in line with the policies of the government, looking at the fifth generation war skills and hybrid warfare of anti-Pakistan elements against the interests of the country.” The Pakistan Army chief alleged that India is continuously violating ceasefire which poses a major threat to regional peace and stability.



‘If war is imposed on us, we will give a befitting reply’

Recently, in the event held in Rawalpindi on Pakistan’s Defense Day and Martyr’s Day, General Bajwa said that we are facing the fifth generation or hybrid. It aims to discredit Pakistan and the military and create disarray. He said, “We are aware of this danger and will definitely win this war with the help of the country”. Without naming India, Bajwa said that if war is imposed on us, we will give a befitting reply to every offensive action.