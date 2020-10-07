The Pakistan Army Chief on Tuesday visited the area amid protests in the country over the creation of a separate province of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). During this time General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control with India. Without naming India, he said that the army was prepared to deal with ’emerging threats’. It is believed that the Pakistan Army Chief was referring to the ongoing tension between India and China in Ladakh.The Pakistani Army issued a statement saying that the local commanders in Gilgit informed them about the latest situation with the LOC and their military preparedness with India. During this time, the Pakistan Army Chief asked his soldiers to prepare for the highest level to deal with the emerging threats. He said that the army should be prepared for a challenging environment.

China engaged in increasing the strength of Pakistan’s war, Killer submarines found in pictures

‘If sovereignty hits, we will give a befitting reply’

Bajwa visited the field firing range located in Punjab province a few days ago. During this time, he reviewed the performance of China’s third generation main battle tank VT-4. General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army is ready to deal with every emerging challenge and regional threat. Without naming India, he said that if the security and sovereignty of the country is affected, we will give a befitting reply.



General Bajwa claimed that the Chinese tank would prove to be extremely helpful in aggressive action in future. He said that the Chinese tank is one of the most modern tanks in the world. It is equipped with all hi-tech equipment for attack as well as security and defense. General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army is ready to deal with every emerging challenges and regional threat.



‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan prepares for ‘Two Front War’

Let me tell you that amidst the war-like situation in East Ladakh between India and China, Dragon’s ‘Iron Brother’ Pakistan has started preparing for ‘Two Front War’. General Javed Bajwa held a meeting with his top generals at the Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi. In this meeting, General Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army should increase its level of preparedness for the war keeping in view the strategic and regional situation.



The Pakistan Army Chief said, “The Army should protect the country in line with the policies of the government, looking at the fifth generation war skills and hybrid warfare of anti-Pakistan elements against the interests of the country”. The Pakistan Army chief alleged that India is continuously violating ceasefire which poses a major threat to regional peace and stability.