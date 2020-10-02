Highlights: Polls on China’s propaganda against India, which are posting new and new posts on social media, open

China painted a missile launcher shaped balloon to scare it into the air

The extent was reached when China’s propaganda system started calling it a missile launcher.

The propaganda of China’s propaganda against social media against India and Taiwan has been exposed daily on social media. China painted a missile launcher-sized balloon to scare it into the air. The extent was reached when China’s propaganda-spreading system started sharing it as a missile launcher. However, a mess blew his claim and now he is getting gritty.

In fact, the balloon, which the Chinese Army PLA had given the rocket launcher, was deflated from one place. When the propaganda system of China realized this, they removed this photo. Now China is getting very gritty in social media. Indeed, many countries of the world deploy fake weapons to deceive their enemy country in war.

China on mission 1959? PLA’s new intention seen in the old CIA map

Dragon’s gritty over tank video

The victim of this trick of China became his own system. Earlier on social media, the dragon was fiercely veiled over the video of the viral Chinese tank. Recently, it was seen in this video shared on social media that one of its amphibious tank which can function both inside and outside the water, it sinks itself. It is said that China is aiming to target Taiwan by way of water. In such a situation, this video questioned its quality.

Questions raised on the quality of sugar tank

The job of this amphibious tank is to wait underwater and make a surprise attack or stop a suspicious vehicle from crossing the river when needed. Along with this, there are allegations that these tanks are made from thin and weak steel of substandard quality, contrary to contractual standards, due to which it sinks. The quality of equipment of the People’s Liberation Army of China has been questioned and allegations of corruption are being made.