Highlights: After Galvan Valley, India-China troops clash on southern side of Pangong Tso

Chinese Army Movement on 29-30 August Night, Indian Army Stopped

Brigade Commander Level talks continue in Chushul to relieve tension after skirmish

Chinese activities continue in eastern Ladakh, three Indian forces are on alert

new Delhi

Constant dialogue with China is not showing any impact on the ground. There has been a fresh clash in East Ladakh between India and China on the night of 29-30 August. According to information provided by the Press Information Bureau, the Chinese troops moved the movement beyond the dialogue. The movement of Chinese troops on the southern side of Pangong Lake was opposed by the Indian Army. Reportedly, the army did not let China advance. India has increased its deployment in the region. Despite this clash, Brigade Commander Level’s flag meeting is going on in Chushul.

Despite the conversation, there was a clash

Despite several rounds of negotiations, tensions in East Ladakh are not diminishing. The Indian Army has a clear stand that China should restore the situation before April. Apart from military level talks, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Co-ordination of both countries have also discussed. Both sides have repeatedly agreed to move towards complete disengagement but the ground was not affected.



China has done such acts before also

In 1999, when India was concentrating on Pakistan’s incursion into Kargil, China made a rough road from its base to Finger 4. It was later confirmed. According to a military officer, “The soldiers of the PLA often used to patrol the area with their posts from the posts of Finger 8 and Sirjap. But despite claiming to have Finger 2, they had never captured it but now they have taken finger 4-8