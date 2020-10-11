The Indian Air Force is carrying out its operations not only in the day but also in the night, amid the escalation from China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The team of ABP News reached one such forward airbase in East Ladakh of the Air Force which is one of the highest in the world. Here in the dark of night, MiG-29 fighter jets, Chinook, Apache, ALH-Dhruv and M-17V5 helicopters were seen carrying out operations.

Actually, darkness plays an important role in Modern Warfare as fighter jets or helicopters become very dangerous in the dark of night. Enemies can be attacked by dodging at night, which gives considerable strategic advantage.

When the team of ABP News arrived at the forward airbase in the dark of night, it was very dark all around. Except the small lights, nothing was visible on the runway. But in the meantime there is a roar that rips the darkness of night. This was the sound of the fighter aircraft, the MiG-29 (upgraded). It is not the only fighter jet that operates in the dark of night.

Apart from the MiG-29, Sukhoi, Rafal, Mirage 200 and LAC Tejas also do Combat Air Petroling at night from this Airbos. Along with this, Chinook and Apache helicopters recently brought from America from this airbase are also capable of doing night operations. Russian old M17 V5 helicopters or indigenous ALH-Dhruv helicopters can fly all night.

Let us tell you that during the Kargil war in 1999, India did not have a fighter jet helicopter that could fly a night. Only Mirage fighter jets could fly a little night at that time. But today, after 20 years, circumstances have completely changed. Now every fighter jet and helicopter of the Indian Army is capable of night operations.