Press previews are very delicate moments for a car which in front of specialized journalists must appear in perfect condition in order to be talked about right away, possibly for good. However, sometimes inconveniences occur, as happened to Lada Vesta Aura, the new premium sedan of the historic Russian brand which recently became independent from the Renault Group which “sold off” the brand for the symbolic price of 1 ruble due to the situation between Russia and Ukraine. During the debut of the new car, what no one expected happened, namely that the Lada Vesta Aura did not light up.

The embarrassment of the Russian authorities

Under the astonished eyes of the Russian Finance Minister, Anton Siluanov, and the head of Sberbank, Herman Gref, what should have been the new starting point for the Russian brand turned out to be a flop. At least at the beginning. Gref himself got behind the wheel under the watchful eyes of the specialized press and hundreds of journalists ready to immortalize the moment. Yet the car did not start, with the executive who tried in every way to get the premium sedan to move, which instead showed no signs of life.

What happened to Lada Vesta Aura

AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov even opened the hood to try to figure out what was wrong. In the end, however, the car started: after various attempts, in fact, it was understood what had prevented the Lada Vesta Aura from working up to that moment. When it was switched off, a maneuver had not been carried out correctly, with the gear lever engaged and not moved to the park position. This would have activated the vehicle protection and only after three reset attempts was it possible to start the car amid general embarrassment.

Debut flop

Certainly not the best way to debut for this model which should represent the ideal independence from the Renault group. In detail, it is a premium sedan with a price list set at 2 million rubles (about 22,000 euros) which is positioned above the Vesta thanks to some specific characteristics, starting with the engine with higher displacement and dimensions increased by 25 cm.