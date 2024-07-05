Russian dealerships launch sales of Lada Largus vans

A number of Russian dealerships, including Pragmatika in St. Petersburg, Pskov and Velikiye Luki, have launched sales of Lada Largus vans, the production of which was previously established at the Lada Izhevsk plant. This reports “Autostat” with reference to the company’s statement.

It is specified that the dealership centers “Pragmatika” in St. Petersburg have already sold the first two vans of the Russian automaker. The buyers were corporate clients.

Commercial Director of the dealership network Pragmatika Alexander Shaprinsky saw great prospects for the sale of such vehicles in Russia. According to his estimates, vans could account for about 30 percent of the Largus model sales. “Interest in them has increased especially noticeably in the last two months,” Shaprinsky summed up.

The cost of Lada Largus vans starts from 1.67 million rubles. The vehicle is equipped with a 90 horsepower engine. The basic package also includes a driver’s airbag, air conditioning, anti-lock braking system (ABS, prevents wheel locking during braking), ERA-GLONASS system and central locking with remote control. In addition, the luggage compartment of the car is equipped with cargo securing brackets and lighting.

Earlier, the AvtoVAZ press service reported a 51.5 percent increase in Lada car sales in Russia in the first half of the year. In January-June, dealers managed to sell a total of 217,631 cars of the domestic concern. The Granta was the most popular model among Russians. In the first six months of 2024, its sales increased by 3.3 percent, to 101,377 units.