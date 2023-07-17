The Russian SUV Lada Niva Travel loses 76% of its initial cost after 10 years. This is the largest result among Russian all-wheel drive vehicles, according to analysts from the NAPI marketing agency on July 17.

According to the report “Loss of value of passenger cars under 10 years old” based on the results of the second quarter of 2023, the UAZ Patriot SUV loses the least value (66%) after 10 years of operation. Meanwhile, the UAZ Hunter, another model from Ulyanovsk, refurbished the iconic UAZ-469, loses 70% of its original value in 10 years.

The four Russian SUVs are closed by AvtoVAZ models. So, for example, Lada Niva Legend becomes cheaper after 10 years of operation by 68.9%, and Niva Travel – 76%.

Earlier, on July 5, analysts found that UAZ Patriot had risen in price since April 2010 by 1.075 million rubles. According to the price list of UAZ for April 2010, the Patriot model in the basic configuration was sold for 475 thousand rubles. This price was kept for an SUV until January 2011. In 2021, the Patriot crossed the milestone of 1 million rubles, and in July 2023 the model costs 1.55 million rubles.