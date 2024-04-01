In Belarus, Lada dealers began selling Niva Travel SUVs in the Greenline configuration, which is not represented on the domestic market. This was reported on April 1 Motor.ru.

A special feature of the Lada Niva Travel Greenline is its uncontested green body color. In terms of options, this configuration corresponds to the Comfort`24 version, but the price is higher: from 48.5 thousand Belarusian rubles (1.37 million Russian rubles). In the Russian Federation, a similar Niva costs 1.32 million rubles.

The Niva Travel Greenline equipment list includes 15-inch alloy wheels, full LED rear lights, air conditioning, electric front doors, electric drive and heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, power steering and other options.

Earlier, on March 29, it became known that AvtoVAZ began selling Lada Niva Bronto SUVs, which received an ABS anti-lock braking system and engines of the Euro-5 environmental standard instead of Euro-2.

On February 7, the head of AvtoVAZ, Maxim Sokolov, said that this year the company will improve the safety of Niva family cars; now specialists are testing and working on equipping the Legend and Travel models with airbags