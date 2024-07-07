Lada Lyumos thought it would be a good idea to welcome the arrival of summer with a splendid Verosika cosplay from Helluva Bossand this time too the Russian model has done an extraordinary job, we dare say… diabolical.

Broadcast in the United States starting in 2020, Helluva Boss is an animated series created by Vivienne Medrano and set in the same world as Hazbin Hotel, but featuring completely different characters.

Lada took very little liberties in creating his own interpretation of Verosika Maydaymaking the character’s clothing a little lighter but without exaggerating.